PHOTOS: Salman Khan makes a stylish appearance in casuals; Gets papped at airport

Salman Khan is busy these days as he is eager to complete the last leg of his upcoming film Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. The shooting is currently taking place in New Delhi and all the crew members are in the national capital. A few days India Today had reported that Vicky Kaushal will be flying to the national capital to celebrate first Valentine’s Day with wifey. Today, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was seen following the COVID 19 protocols as he wave at shutterbugs.

The actor was seen wearing a teal green colour t-shirt and wore a black colour. He waved at shutterbugs while sitting inside the car. Recently, Salman had shared a picture of his mother and himself on Instagram. He was seen resting his head in Salma’s lap who was happy to spend some time with her superstar son. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat”. Soon fans went on to shower love on this beautiful pic and dropped hearts for Salman and his mother.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi and will have Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo. It is expected to hit the screens in December this year.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Apart from Tiger 3, there are reports that Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for their seventh collaboration. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The shoot begins in Mumbai by March 15, and the team will be shooting it at multiple locations over four to five months.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala block EID 2023 for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali