PHOTOS: Salman Khan opts for a casual outfit as he gets snapped outside Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood superstar is one of the busiest celebs and there is no doubt about it. Off late, he has started shooting for his next film Tiger 3 in Mumbai. And there are reports that lead actress will soon be joining the sets. The first schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of April. After wrapping the film, Salman Khan will start the promotions of his much-awaited Eid 2021 release, Radhe.

And today, Salman Khan was spotted at Lilavati Hospital. He was seen wearing a blue coloured T-shirt paired with plain jeans. He also wore a mask abiding by the COVID 19 rules. However, he did not pose for the shutterbugs. It is not known why Salman visited the hospital though. Talking about Tiger 3, the team is expected to fly down to Europe in June for a prolonged schedule in multiple countries, however, it all depends on the Covid scenario.

The movie is said to be the costliest Bollywood action film and has a budget of over Rs 350 crore. It features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Meanwhile, the much-awaited film Radhe also stars , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Recently, Salman took to his Instagram handle to post a video of him dancing with specially-abled children. The actor was seen donning a pine green coloured shirt and black pants. In the video, Salman can be seen interacting with the kids of Umang School and spreading joy all around merely by his presence.