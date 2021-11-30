PHOTOS: Salman Khan papped at the airport in a casual look as he heads out of town
Today, Salman Khan was spotted at the Kalina airport. He was seen in casuals and was looking stylish. Salman opted for a simple white and blue T-shirt and paired it with denims. As he came out from his car, he waved to the shutterbugs and also posed for them. Going back to his Gujarat visit, visitors at the ashram were taken by surprise even as he posed for pictures. Signing off in the ashram visitors’ book, Khan wrote, “I am so privileged (sic) to come here I absolutely love it its a great honour will never forget this place ever 1st time on the charka was fun amazing lots of Respect God Bless Gandhiji’s soul the father of the nation hope to visit again when I come back to learn more…”
Khan will soon be starting his Tiger 3 shooting which also stars Katrina Kaif.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen as a host on Bigg Boss 15. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and YRF’s Pathan in his kitty.
