PHOTOS: Salman Khan is a poser in a white tee and blue jeans as he is spotted in Bandra

All eyes are on Salman Khan as his film Antim: The Final Truth has just been released. It is a mini celebration for his fans as they are getting to see the actor on the big screen after a long gap. In the film, Salman will be seen fighting his own brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Well, the film has not opened up to that big numbers yet but the actor has been getting all the attention. Today also Salman was spotted in the city as he headed for a press meet looking dapper in casual attire.

In the picture, we can see Salman Khan wearing a white tee over blue jeans. In the first picture, we can see the actor with an intense look looking into the camera. In the second picture, we can see the actor posing with folded arms. We are sure that the paps love to capture Bhaijaan in their lenses and it is indeed a good day today for them. Reportedly, Salman was spotted in Bandra as he was heading for a press meet at Mehboob Studios.

Take a look:

Salman Khan had taken to his Instagram handle yesterday to share a clip of his fans bursting crackers in the theatre. He asked all the fans to not do such a thing and requested the theatre owners to keep a check on the people. Even today, he has shared yet another shocking clip where fans are pouring milk on the poster of Antim: The Final Truth. The Ready actor requests fans to not do such a thing and waste milk.

Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana essaying pivotal roles. Although, the film has not been having a great run at the box office.

