PHOTOS: Salman Khan is the real ‘King’ in quirky jacket as he attends a launch event in Mumbai

On Saturday, October 16, Salman Khan stepped out in the dream city looking dapper during a product launch event. The actor who is often known for his minimalistic fashion approach, this time left his fans stunned. Although he opted for a simple black t-shirt, the Tiger 3 star topped his tee with a quirky jacket that made many heads turn in the event. The funky jacket had references to being a ‘king’ along with peppy dark elements accentuating his look. Salman Khan finished his attire by opting for denims and formal shoes.

Meanwhile, he also followed all the COVID-19 restrictions thoroughly. He was seen donning a black face mask to protect himself from the contagious virus. While walking inside the event, the star took a brief moment to pose for the paps. From waving to striking vivid pose did not fail to interact with the shutterbugs. Apart from him, Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Seygall, Kubra Sait, Nucleya, and Manish Paul were reportedly among few other celebs who graced the event in the city.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Afsana Khan for age shaming Shamita Shetty; Calls himself ‘buddha’