PHOTOS: Salman Khan snapped at airport as he leaves for Hyderabad amid death threats.

Amid death threats and increased security, Salman Khan left Mumbai on Monday evening. As per earlier reports, the actor was leaving for Hyderabad for the next schedule shoot of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor as well as his father Salim Khan have received death threats and the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter.

On Monday evening, Salman was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai. Wearing a checkered shirt and clad in a white mask, Salman acknowledged the paparazzi before heading inside to seemingly catch his private jet.

For the unversed, a death threat letter was found by Salim Khan's bodyguards at his usual spot where he sits after his morning walk in Bandra's Bandstand area. The letter, found on Sunday read, "Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala) K.G.B.L.B." Following this, an FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police. On Monday, there was hectic activity of cops filtering in and out of Salman Khan's residence at Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments.

Following an increase in Mumbai's Police's security cover, the actor left the city for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also snapped at the residence discussing the security situation with cops.

Check out Salman Khan's photos below: