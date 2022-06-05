PHOTOS: Salman Khan snapped in casual airport look as he returns to Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning. The superstar was snapped by the paparazzi who were at the private airport in the city to get a glimpse of the actor. Salman, who has a packed shooting schedule, returned to the city to resume work on his pending films. As usual, the actor looked smart in his casual airport look as he was snapped in a simple grey tee.

He also wore a pair of sunglasses as he travelled early morning and reached Mumbai a little after 11 AM. Salman made an exit at the private airport and headed straight to his car. The actor was accompanied by his personal bodyguard Shera who also runs his own security company.

Take a look at Salman Khan's airport photos below:

Salman Khan is currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

