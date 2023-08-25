PHOTOS: Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in Bangladesh; fans celebrate his arrival

Salman Khan made his return to the theaters in Bangladesh with his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was already released on Eid this year. The release comes four months after the film's worldwide release on April 21, 2023. To celebrate the return of Bhaijaan, several fans in Bangladesh flocked to theaters with huge posters of the actor, held up banners, and cut cakes.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theaters in Bangladesh on August 25. This marks his second film to be released in Bangladesh after Wanted. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in a total of 36 halls in Bangladesh. The film received a warm welcome in the midst of the biggest Bangladeshi film MR-9.

Fans of Salman celebrated the return of the actor and the film's release by gathering in the theaters, cutting cakes, and posing for the camera holding the banners of the actor and the posters.

On the other hand, Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the film's poster and gave a shout-out to his Bangladeshi fans who gathered in theaters to enjoy his movie on the big screens.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan releasing today in Bangladesh. Get ready for a full dose of action, fun and entertainment!"

Several fans took to their social media accounts and reacted to the actor's return after 8 years. One wrote, "After 8 Years Salman Khan's Movie Is Going To Be Released In Bangladesh." Another shared pictures of the celebrations and wrote, ""#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Celebration in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Jual, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar.