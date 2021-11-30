PHOTOS: Salman Khan wins airport fashion in a comfy t-shirt, waves at the paps

Amid the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, Bollywood celebs might have no time to chill but they often get spotted in the city of dreams. On Tuesday, November 30, it was Salman Khan who caught the attention of the paps outside Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The actor who is often known for his minimalistic fashion approach, this time left his fans stunned once gains. He opted for a simple t-shirt, thereby giving utmost importance to his comfort.

While walking outside the airport, the star took a brief moment to pose for the paps. Although Salman appeared to be in haste, he quickly waved at the paps before sitting inside his luxurious vehicle. When his car approached the shutterbugs, he once again waved at them as he left the airport premises.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan confirms playing Indian spy agent Black Tiger in film co produced by sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri