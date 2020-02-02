PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan adds a pop of colours to her OOTD and we definitely can't swipe left

Sara Ali Khan splashes colour to our weekend as she dons a vibrant dress and flaunts her oh-so-chic style in her latest Instagram post.

Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices have always been impressive. Leaving the fashion police impressed, the actress shone on the screen in traditional attires in her debut film Kedarnath. Sara's Instagram handle too is full of her wonderful pictures and we must say she's got a great taste in style! Despite being 2 films old in the industry, Sara is giving the other actresses a run for their money. Be it pretty traditional, ethnic Kurtis, peppy shorts or dresses, Sara manages to wow us with all her outfits.

Just a while ago, Sara shared a picture of herself on social media, setting her Instafam emptying their stock of fire and heart emojis on her post. Sara seems to have added a pop of colours to her outfit as she strikes different poses and gets clicked. The young starlet looks plush and pretty as she flaunts her oh-so-chic look and we can't get enough of her. Sara is seen wearing a vibrant multicoloured off-shoulder dress matched with a pair of powder blue stilettos. She left her hair loose and highlighted her eyes with blue kohl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. Sara has also been roped in for and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is slated for Valentine's Day 2021 release.

