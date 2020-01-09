PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she gets spotted in athleisure post her workout

Sara, who was busy vacationing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in the city after her pilates session.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has gained a lot of fame and popularity since her very first film. Sara has a unique and amazing fashion sense. From her gym looks to her vacay looks, the actress has been setting the internet on fire. But most importantly it's her smile that she carries with herself always. The actress never fails to wave and smile to her fans and the paps when spotted in the city.

Sara, who was busy vacationing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother was spotted in the city after her pilates session. Sara looked pretty in a white crop top and a pair of black shorts with neon green borders. The young starlet styled her hair in a pony and wore a neon green hairband. She wore a matching coloured sandal. The Simmba actress flashed her smile while waving at the paps and her fans after she exited the gym.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's pictures here:

Sara has even shared a video of the actress doing pilates in her Instagram story. Sharing the video and expressing her love for pilates, Sara wrote, "You want the results? you gotta do the work."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which will be releasing on 14th February 2020. Sara will also be seen alongside in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. It is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie will hit the screens on 1st May 2020.

