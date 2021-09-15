PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana snapped at their candid best in the city

Bollywood actors are more busier than ever and the proof is in the photos! On Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan were snapped out and about in the city. Sara Ali Khan, who is on a daily basis spotted in her athleisure and gym wear, switched it up on Wednesday. The actress was seen in a pretty white and pink ethnic outfit.

Sara, who loves all things bold and bright, also captured our attention with her face mask. The actress wore a plain white mask but had her initial letters SAK embroidered on it in bright pink colour. The personalised mask was the perfect accessory to Sara adorable outfit.

Apart from Sara, the paparazzi also spotted Ayushmann Khurrana from a distance as the actor meant business. The Bala actor is not often spotted in Mumbai, but when he does, he means business. Ayushmann was snapped visiting the Maddock office and did it in style.

The actor wore beige joggers, a plain white tee and a super colourful printed jacket. Ayushmann also wore sunglasses and was snapped in a rather goofy mood.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's candid photos below:

Apart from Ayushmann and Sara, the paparazzi on Wednesday also spotted , Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and among others.

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped by CISF officer at the Airport security gate; VIDEO inside