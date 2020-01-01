PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim give major sibling goals as they enjoy their vacation in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives with her brother Ibrahim. Check out the latest pictures of the brother - sister duo.

Sara Ali Khan is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry and there is no doubt about this fact. The stunning beauty is among the Gen – Y category of actors who have been able to acquire a massive fan following. Sara made her debut with the movie Kedarnath in 2018 and earned appreciation from everyone. Just like other celebs, the gorgeous actress also rang in the New Year 2020 with a blast.

Sara has recently jetted off to Maldives as a part of her New Year vacay but wait! She is not alone. The Aaj Kal actress has been accompanied by her brother to the beautiful location. Recently, Sara has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling in the blue waters with Ibrahim. Their pictures definitely prove that nothing beats the fun of being on a holiday with siblings!

Check out Sara and Ibrahim’s latest picture from their Maldives vacation below:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Sara will also star alongside in Coolie No. 1 which happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Talking about her brother Ibrahim, he is yet to make an entry into the world of Bollywood. However, he does grab a lot of attention from the paparazzi owing to his resemblance with dad .

Credits :Instagram

