PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip were snapped at the airport in Jan 2019

We got our hands on some photos from January 2019 which show Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip exiting the Mumbai airport.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 04:10 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip has made some revelations on social media. Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Samuel alleged that the late actor's Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan and Sushant were in love off-screen as well. During the release of Kedarnath, rumours were rife that the two actors were smitten by each other and were dating. Sushant's friend not only seems to have confirmed this but he also stated that Sara broke up with Sushant following the box office debacle of his 2019 release Sonchiriya. 

Now, we got our hands on some photos from January 2019 which show Sara Ali Khan and Samuel Haokip exiting the Mumbai airport. As per the information relayed by the paparazzi, Sara and Sushant had returned from Thailand on 3rd January, 2019 where Samuel also had accompanied them. However, on their arrival, Sara and Samuel exited the airport together, whereas Sushant took a different exit gate which is why he could not be captured by the paparazzi. 

Take a look at Sara and Samuel's pictures from January 2019 below:

In his post, Samuel wrote, "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia." 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samuel had also revealed that the late actor used to have sleepless nights when the #MeToo allegations surfaced. He expressed that it would have ideally been better if Sanjana Sanghi responded to the allegations and cleared the actor's name a little earlier than she did. 

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

