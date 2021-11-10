PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal doing a film? Duo spotted together

Bollywood actors are announcing their upcoming films lately. They are also being spotted outside the director’s offices too. Well, recently Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside Maddock office which further speculated that they are doing a film together. But there is no official confirmation on the same yet. And today also the duo was seen together. They were seen wearing casuals as they pose for the shutterbugs. Well, earlier in the day they were spotted coming to the office separately.

Sara was seen in her usual ethnic wear. She was wearing a white colour short kurta with embroidery on it and white churidaar. And Vicky was seen wearing a striped shirt with denim. Both adhere to COVID 19 protocols and continued wearing mask even when getting clicked by shutterbugs. Their casual looks were making their appearance more classy. Sara was not wearing any makeup and kept her hair opened. While posing they were seen having fun also as both were laughing and indulging in some fun talks.

The rumours are that both have been roped in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com. Laxman Utekar is popular for his films Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Amid this, Vicky is making headlines for his marriage rumours with Katrina Kaif. The couple, who are yet to confirm their relationship, will be getting married this December. If reports are to be believed then they had exchanged rings on Diwali. Both side families were present to make the ceremony more special.

