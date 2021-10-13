PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan beats mid week blues with a visit to the gym in her cool blue co ord workout set

Sara Ali Khan equally loves her food and fitness. The actress, who once battled PCOS, strikes a perfect balance between both and manages to stay on the top of her fitness game. On Wednesday, a happy Sara beat her mid-week blues as she arrived for a workout session. While we are not sure whether it was a gym session or her weekly pilates class, Sara looked pumped and fresh as a daisy after her class.

Arriving for her workout session, Sara waved out to the paparazzi from a distance. She looked picture perfect in a cool clue co-ord set with her shoes, tote bag and mask. The actress can be spotted smiling under her mask as she waved out. While exiting the gym, Sara once more stopped and posed for the paps before sitting inside her car.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos below:

Sara has been on a travelling spree for the last few weeks. From Leh and Ladakh, Kashmir to Maldives and Udaipur, the actress has been globe trotting for work and leisure.

The actress will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

