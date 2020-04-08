PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan displays her love for cookies through myriad expressions & we can totally relate to her

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a collage on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some myriad expressions. Check out her latest post.

Sara Ali Khan is someone who has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. The actress made her debut with Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 and post that there was no looking back for her. As of now, she has become one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood and the reasons are obvious. Sara is currently under home quarantine and obliging with the rules of COVID-19 lockdown.

Well, the actress never forgets to keep in touch with her fans at regular intervals on social media. Of late, Sara has recently shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some super cute expressions. As per her caption, these are the faces that she makes when she gets to see cookies and we are sure many of us will relate to her in this regard. Clad in a black outfit and wearing a blue-colored ribbon hairband, Sara looks undeniably pretty in the pictures.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

On the work front, the actress has been roped in opposite in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it may now be pushed further owing to the situation created by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

