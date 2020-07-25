PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan ditches home workout and opts to cycle on Saturday eve with her mask and headphones on

Sara Ali Khan loves to keep herself active and often works out at home. However, on Saturday, she ditched her home workout and stepped out to cycle around her house in Mumbai.

As soon as Sara stepped out of her house, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a grey crop top with white and blue printed harem pants with sneakers. With a floral mask on, Sara cycled around her house on a Saturday evening and sweated it out. Not just this, Sara also seemed to have her headphones on to keep her entertained with music while she cycled around her house in the evening.

The gorgeous star acknowledged the paps from a distance and was caught in the frame when she was going inside the gate of her building. Sara waved to the paps before heading inside after her cycling session around her house.

Here are Sara Ali Khan’s photos of cycling around the city:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with . The release date of the film initially was set for May 1, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown and theatre shut down, it was postponed. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced. Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and music is by AR Rahman. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

