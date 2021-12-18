PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan ditches neutrals, Shahid Kapoor keeps it casual as they get papped in the city

Although Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic schedule, time and again, many of them make an appearance in the city of dreams. Mumbai. On Saturday, it was Sara Ali Khan who caught the attention of the paparazzi in an upscale locality of the city. However, for her latest outing, Sara skipped on her usual palette of neutrals and opted for a bright neon hue. Her latest airport outfit wasn’t just interesting to look at but it was super comfortable too.

The actor was unmissable in a bright neon green jacket which was topped over a black tank top and white track pants. The actor wore her roomy tracks and jacket with white sneakers and a classic statement purse. She opted for a blue mask to cover her face keeping the necessary precautions in mind amid the ongoing pandemic. Although Sara appeared to be in haste, she took a brief moment to pose for the cameras and also greeted the paps with her classic namaste.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, even Jersey star Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside the Mumbai airport. When it comes to fashion for men in India, Shahid Kapoor never fails to leave the fashion police stunt with his sartorial picks. For his latest outing, the actor kept it casual in a neutral grey hoodie which was paired with matching tracks. However, what stole the entire attention was his quirky sports shoes.

