PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan dons Republic Day colours as she gets snapped at director Aanand L Rai's office

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress flashed her contagious smile and greeted the paparazzi in her customary style. Check out Sara's photos below.

Sara Ali Khan made sure to wear her patriotism on her sleeve (or rather her clothes) as she stepped out in the Indian flag colours on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The actress was snapped at 'Zero' director Aanand L Rai's office as she made her way. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress flashed her contagious smile and greeted the paparazzi in her customary style as she entered and exited Rai's office. The director was also seen outside the office as well as designer Manish Malhotra. We wonder if Sara is already gearing up to sign the dotted line for her next film.

For the outing, Sara stuck to her basic ethnics as she sported a white kurti, green churidar pants and orange dupatta. To make sure that the colour blue is not left out, Sara donned striking blue earring and completed her look with blue colours. Sara, who will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in her upcoming film, has been going all out to promote the film.

Check out Sara's Republic Day look below:

While Aanand L Rai did not have a successful stint at the box office in December with his film 'Zero', we wonder if his next involves Sara Ali Khan. 'Zero' starring , and had tanked massively at the box office.

Credits :Pinkvilla

