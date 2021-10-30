PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan exudes Nawabi elegance in statement cotton kurta set

Sara Ali Khan’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. The Kedarnath star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest appearance in a stunning cotton kurta set has once again left fans amazed.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan picked a casual yet eye-catching kurta plus pants combo. The standout detail of Khan’s kurta was the dramatic sleeves that aptly caught our attention. The actor paired her look with minimal accessories including, bangles, stud earrings and flat mojiris. A printed mask, open hair and kohl-lined eyes completed her entire look.

Take a look at her photos here:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

