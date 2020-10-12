PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan follows necessary protocols against COVID 19 as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Sara Ali Khan, who recently made headlines after she was questioned by the NCB in Bollywood drug nexus case, was clicked at the Mumbai airport today.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the newcomers in Bollywood who has proved her mettle just in the beginning of her career. She might be just three movies old, but the Pataudi princess has success written all over her journey. Her stupendous performances have proved that she is here to stay and make the leading ladies have a run for money. While Sara has been missing from the silver screen for some time, she has certainly managed to keep her fans intrigued with her social media posts.

However, ever since she was linked in Bollywood drug nexus case, the Love Aaj Kal actress has been keeping a low profile. In fact, paparazzi are hardly able to spot her these days. However, the actress was recently papped at the arrivals of Mumbai airport. In the pictures, Sara spotted in a greyish blue coloured jacket with a hoodie which she had paired with baby pink coloured track pants and slippers. The Simmba actress was also seen following the necessary precautions in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in India and had her mask on along with a face shield as she walked out of the airport.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Bollywood drugs nexus case investigation, Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month along with and . Her name had cropped up in the case after Rhea Chakraborty had, reportedly, confessed that the Simmba actress and Rakul Preet Singh did drugs with her and the late actor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

