PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan gives us major beach vibes as she continues holidaying in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a few more glimpses of her Maldives vacay on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh too. Check out the pictures.

The very beautiful and gorgeous Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her utter beauty and brilliant acting performances in all her movies. Despite being just two movies old, Sara has been able to win praises from other people within a very short span of time. Well, there is no denial about this fact that she is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry.

As a part of her New Year 2020 plans, the Coolie No. 1 actress had jetted off to Maldives a few days back for enjoying her holidays. She was also accompanied by mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sara has also been sharing glimpses of the same on her social media handles. Recently, the actress has shared a few more pictures from the exotic locale which is sure to give us major travel goals. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen diving into the deep blue waters while sporting a white bikini.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest picture below:

In yet another picture, the Aaj Kal actress can be seen posing for the camera while chilling by the beach. Sara looks amazing in black printed top and matching shorts. The actress can also be seen chilling with mom Amrita and Ibrahim in yet another picture. Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Sara has currently two very important movies coming up this year. She will be seen alongside in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. Sara will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim are giving us major travel goals as they chill by the blue waters in Maldives)

Credits :Instagram

Read More