PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan heads for a meeting at Maddock Office; Ananya Panday spotted in the city

Sara Ali Khan has returned from Maldives after spending some quality time. The actress was in the beach destination with friends as she shared pictures with her on social media. Well, it is a well-known secret that she loves to explore places and is often seen traveling with her friends, family. The actress was spotted in the city today and Ananya Panday was also seen in the city. The Kedarnath actress was seen at the Maddock Office and it looks like it was a meeting for a film. But there is no confirmation on this.

Sara love wearing ethnic outfits and today also she was spotted in white ethnic salwar kurta. Undoubtedly she was looking gorgeous in the attire. It was a simple plain white kurta with churidar and the dupatta has big rose embroidery on the border. She kept her hair open and applied very little makeup. The actress was wearing lots of bangles and also posed for the shutterbugs. Sara always gives warm welcome to the media. Ananya Panday was also spotted in the city.

Ananya was seen wearing a chocolate brown colour athleisure. She was also wearing mask and paired her outfit with white colour shoes. The actress wave at shutterbugs but did not remove the mask. She was also carrying a diary in her hand. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The shooting of the film is also completed. The other details of the film have not been announced till now. Take a look at the photos here:

