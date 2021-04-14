  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali & Amrita keep it casual as they return to Mumbai post holidaying in Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, returned to Mumbai with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The trio was holidaying in Kashmir over the past few days.
Taking out time from her busy work schedule, Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh for family vacay. The Simmba actress has enjoyed every bit of her fun-filled holiday and had made lifetime memories, proves her social media posts. Right from enjoying snowfall to taking adventurous snowy rides, Sara had shared every glimpse of her vacay with her fans on social media. Now, the actress along with her family has returned to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Sara, Ibrahim, and Amrita were papped at the airport. The trio kept it casual for the outing. The Coolie No 1 star can be seen donning black coloured comfy outfit with sneakers. She can also be seen smiling in the photos as she poses for the shutterbugs. Amrita, on the other hand, can be seen exuding charm in blue coloured denim tee that she wore with chic pair of leggings and black shoes. Ibrahim looked uber cool in a black tee and grey trousers. In the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim can also be seen keeping their luggage in the car.

Check out their photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan’s comedy Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that was released in 1995. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Produced by T-Series, the movie is slated to release on August 6, 2021. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

