PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim are giving us major travel goals as they chill by the blue waters in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim have been currently holidaying in Maldives. The Aaj Kal actress has shared few glimpses of the same on the Instagram handle.

If there is one actress belonging to the Gen –Y category of B – town celebs who has been making the most number of headlines off late, she is definitely Sara Ali Khan. The beautiful actress made her entry into the world of Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath and after that, there was no looking back for her. Just like others, Sara has also started off the New Year 2020 on a good note by jetting off for vacations.

Sara and her brother Ibrahim are currently holidaying in Maldives and the Coolie No. 1 actress has been sharing glimpses of the same on social media. Recently, Sara has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with Ibrahim nearby the blue waters. In another picture, the stunning beauty can be seen wearing a bikini while flaunting her washboard abs and hiding her face with a hat.

Check out the latest pictures of Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim below:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has been paired up opposite in the upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. She will also be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal in which she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both these movies of Sara are slated to be released next year.

Credits :Instagram

