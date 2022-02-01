PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan keeps it comfy in athleisure as she gets spotted outside gym

Sara Ali Khan is a traveller and her Instagram feed is proof. She loves to explore new destinations and has just returned from a mini-vacation to Jammu and Kashmir. The internet is filled with pictures of her beautiful trip to the snow-clad destination. Her brother Ibrahim has also accompanied her on this trip. Well, soon after returning from the vacation she has headed to the gym to burn those extra calories. The actress was spotted today and waved at shutterbugs.

The Atrangi Re actress was seen wearing pink colour shorts and a black tee with her hair left open. She continued to follow the COVID-19 protocol and pose for the shutterbugs. To complete the look she also carried a pink colour huge bag. Sharing the photos from her trip, Sara had written, “Icy breeze. Time to freeze. Iggy Potter I always tease. Stalking him to smile and say cheese. But I’m polite I always say please. So it’s all good, we at ease.”

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

For the last few weeks, the actress was shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar's film co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is reported to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official confirmation on it yet. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame. Laxman Utekar is known for his films Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

