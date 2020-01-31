PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking as she promotes Love Aaj Kal with director Imtiaz Ali in the city

Sara Ali Khan has been often spotted with Kartik Aaryan to promote their movie Love Aaj Kal but recently, the actress was spotted with the director Imtiaz Ali in the city.

Sara Ali Khan had made her debut in the year 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was then seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba in the same year opposite . With just two films old, the actress has gained a lot of fame and fans. Sara has also set up an amazing fashion trend with her gym and promotional looks. Recently, Sara has been often spotted with Kartik Aaryan to promote their movie Love Aaj Kal.

But on a Friday afternoon, Sara was spotted with director Imtiaz Ali during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Sara was looking stunning in a white peplum tube top and mini blue coloured denim. The actress paired her look with her charming smile and pink heels. The Simmba actress had tied up her hair neatly like a bun and wore a matching white watch on her left hand. Sara was all smiles while posing for the paps. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali was donning simple casuals but his t-shirt caught our attention as it had Love Aaj Kal written on it. He paired the t-shirt with a jacket and denim. Kartik Aaryan was missing during the promotions. We wonder where the actor was?

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the movie also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is another part in the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali's pictures here:

