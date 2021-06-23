PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks comfy in black as she steps out for a workout; Makes sure to wave at paps

Sara Ali Khan ensures to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she gets papped post a workout.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses who is not just known for her acting prowess but has also emerged as a fitness inspiration. The Pataudi princess’ journey from fat to fit has been commendable and has motivated thousands of people so far. For the uninitiated, Sara had lost oodles of weight before she had stepped into Bollywood and made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath. And while the actress has been a fitness icon ever since, she has made it a point to hit the gym as and when possible.

And while the gym had recently opened up post the COVID 19 lockdown, Sara has once again started hitting the gym. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actress was papped after she had stepped out post a rigorous workout. In the pics, Sara was seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt as which she had paired with a black coloured camouflage short along with a pair of white sneakers. The actress was also carrying a black coloured handbag and had made sure to wear a mask given the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides, she was also seen waving at the paps as she made her way to her car.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The movie marks her first collaboration with the filmmaker and both the superstars and has music given by AR Rahman. On the other hand, Sara has also been roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

