PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in a Summer maxi dress as she gets papped post her gym session

Sara Ali Khan was papped looking fresh and lively post sweating out in the gym. Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

The stunning Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress the fashion police each time she steps out in the city. From rocking casual gym looks to nailing traditional outfits, the Simmba star has been shelling out major fashion goals of late. To note, the stunning actress is also being looked upon as a fitness enthusiast by her fans. Especially, Sara’s journey from fat to fab before venturing into Bollywood has been quite inspiring. And, the actress now makes it a point to sweat out daily, and following the same, she often gets papped in the city.

Today, Sara was snapped by shutterbugs post her gym session. Needless to say, she looked fresh as a daisy in the photos. The Coolie No 1 actress looked lovely in a summer floor-length maxi dress. The grey dress that Sara wore featured three-quarter sleeves and a round neckline. It also has tiny embroidered floral motifs. The actress teamed up her outfit with a pair of smart flats and skipped accessories with her look. To amp up her makeup, Sara opted for a dewy look and accentuated her eyes with generous coats of mascara. She can also be seen donning a pink mask.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Photos below:

Earlier, the talented actress was spotted outside a gym telling paps to maintain a distance away from her. She was seen making hand gestures as she asks signals them to not come any closer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. The upcoming film has been directed by Aanand L Rai and will release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, she also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan signals paps to maintain a distance as she gets clicked outside a gym

Credits :APH Images

Share your comment ×