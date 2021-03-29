PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in a colourful ethnic outfit as she gets papped in the city on Holi

Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in a white suit and colourful dupatta as she was papped by shutterbugs in the city. Check out her photos below.

The festival of colours, Holi is being celebrated across the country and the Indian diaspora living abroad, with great fervor and zeal. Our B-Town celebrities are also drenched in the festive spirit and are celebrating the festival with their loved ones. Amid the festive spirit, stars are making sure to step out in the city for their day-to-day activities. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan was today spotted in a colourful attire as she went out and about in the city.

In the photos, the Simmba star can be seen wearing a white suit that she teamed up with colourful dupatta. The actress looked elegant in the ethnic outfit. In the photos, she can also be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. Sara completed her look with colourful bangles that perfectly go with her traditional look. With her hair left open, the Coolie No 1 star was seen all smiles as she gave some candid shots to paps.

Earlier, in the day, Sara was papped by shutterbugs outside her pilates class, proving that whichever day or occasion it is she never misses out on her fitness regime.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pictures below:

On the work front, Sara has recently wrapped up her upcoming film Atrangi Re which has been directed by Aanand L Rai. She took to social media to announce the same and shared a series of happy photos with co-actors and Dhanush. The actress also penned a heartwarming note expressing her gratitude to the film’s director and her co-actors.

Her post read as, “That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film, and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team @dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots. And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy, and positivity on our set, and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

