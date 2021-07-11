PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in white ethnic attire as she returns from Guwahati

Sara Ali Khan was seen returning from Guwahati. She was clicked at the airport by the shutterbugs. She was looking gorgeous in ethnic wear.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who know how to make head turns from her quirky style. Every time she steps out in the city, her pictures will go viral. She is mostly seen in ethnic attire and has a wonderful collection. Any fashion lover will surely love to take style tips from her. Today, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star made her way back to Mumbai from Guwahati and while she was coming out from the airport, the paps clicked her.

The actress was seen clad in a white colour suit. It has multicolour embroidery on it and she completed the look with pink jutti. The actress was looking like a vision. Her makeup was minimalistic and opted for open hair. She was seen wearing a mask also in white colour and matching with her attire. The actress was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs as she was making her way outside the airport. She has also shared pictures of her visiting the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Before leaving for Guwahati, the Kedarnath actress was seen in a dark-washed denim jumpsuit with a baggy fit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial film Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush. The upcoming drama marks the actress’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released on August 6. She will be also seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

