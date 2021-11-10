PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in white as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan has been a true blue fashionista in the tinselville. The actress, who had made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, has always managed to win hearts with her style statements. From her red carpet looks, to vacation pics, pics from sets and gym looks, Sara never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara is once again making the headlines as she was papped in ethnics today.

In the pics, Sara looked stunning in her white kurti which she had paired with white pyjami and dupatta. She had completed her look with a pair of white Punjabi jutti and a brown handbag. Besides, the Pataudi princess also made sure to wear the mask as she stepped out in the city in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. This isn’t all. Sara was also seen waving at the paps as she made her way to the dance class. Looks like the actress is preparing for an upcoming project

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While there were reports about Sara sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, there have been reports that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

