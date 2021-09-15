PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & mom Amrita Singh arrive at Shiddat screening; Radhika Madan stuns in a blue dress

After her stint in the anthology film Feels Like Ishq, Radhika Madan will now be seen in the romantic drama Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal. Today, two weeks prior to its release on an OTT platform, Shiddat was screened for people of the film industry. At the screening, the paparazzi spotted none other than Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who arrived with her mother Amrita Singh. The paparazzi clicked Sara and Amrita as they got down from their car to enter the building.

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she arrived in a traditional outfit. She was seen donning a plain white salwar kameez – something that has become her signature look. She paired her outfit with traditional Punjabi juttis. The simplicity of the outfit made it all the more special and alluring. Sara kept her hair open and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup. Before walking inside, Sara stopped in front of the cameras and obliged the paparazzi with some beautiful pictures. Amrita Singh was seen in a printed blue and white salwar suit when she got out of the car.

Apart from Sara and Amrita, the paparazzi also spotted the leads of the film, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal. Radhika looked adorable as she was seen clad in a cute blue skater dress. She paired her outfit with cream-colored heels and went for minimal makeup and open hair. Sunny nailed his effortlessly casual look with a printed shirt, brown jacket, black trousers, and white sneakers.

Diana Penty, who will be seen in a pivotal role in the film was also photographed at the event. She looked simply stylish in her cropped white shirt and flared denim look. She paired her casual outfit with purple heels and kept her makeup minimal. Diana, Sunny and Radhika posed for pictures together in front of the paps.

Talking about the film, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat is set to release on 1 October on an OTT platform and the film's lead cast has been going out all to promote the film. Apart from Radhika and Sunny, the film also stars Diana Penty and in pivotal roles.

