PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh 'paint the town red' with their charm in London; fans in awe

Sara Ali Khan has flaunted her acting skills in several movies including Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal 2. While she possesses some spectacular acting skills, the powerhouse of talent is also quite known for her striking resemblance with her mother and actress Amrita Singh. Sara, who is currently busy in exploring the nook and corner of London, has now dropped an adorable picture with her mother along with a caption that totally depicts her creativity.

Sara Ali Khan shares picture with mother Amrita Singh from London vacation

Sara is currently exploring London. She recently dropped a series of photographs from her vacation and it can be safe to say that Khan is undoubtedly setting some serious travel goals! While she shared a string of pictures, one of them was also with her mother Amrita Singh. Experiencing an enchanting sunset, the mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the photograph.

Notably, Sara also reflected her creativity in the caption box as she wrote, “Villains in Villayat Kabhi workout ya coffee. Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colors causing a riot May mommy and I always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat.” Sara also shared eight other pictures as she seems to be in full mood to rejoice in her London vacation.

Fans go gaga over Sara’s vacation pictures

After Sara Ali Khan shared the photographs with her fans, her comment section filled with reactions pouring in. A fan wrote, “So lovely” and another fan commented, “Awesome pics.” Other comments on Sara’s post read, “Sooooo beautiful”, “ELEGANT SNAP”, and “So beautiful you are.” Notably, a fan also adored the mother-daughter’s love in the photograph shared by the actress as he wrote, “Lauly picture saraa pyar tumharra mummy ke saath kya baat waah (Lovely picture. All your love is for your mother. Wow!).

