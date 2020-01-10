PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan nails her gym look in an all black attire as she gets snapped in the city

Sara Ali Khan, who is an idol to many, was recently snapped by the paps outside her gym. The actress was looking stunning in her all-black look.

Sara Ali Khan had been grabbing headlines with some amazing pictures and videos of herself with her brother and mother Amrita Singh. Her bikini photos from the vacay had set fire on the internet. The actress maintains a strict fitness regime and never misses her workout and her photos are proof. The Kedarnath actress is now and then spotted after her workout session outside her gym. She has been also bailing her gym looks with different and unique attires.

Sara, who is an idol to many, was recently snapped by the paps outside her gym. The actress was looking stunning in her all-black look. Sara was donning a black tee and black sporty shorts. The actress paired her look with white sports shoes and her silver-coloured handbag. Sara had tied a pony to her hair. The Simmba actress like always posed for the paps and even flashed her smile and waved a bye to them after being snapped. Sara looked gorgeous in this cool and simple attire.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which will be releasing on 14th February 2020. Sara will also be seen alongside in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. It is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie will hit the screens on 1st May 2020. Sara and Varun's look from the movie was released recently.

