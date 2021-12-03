PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan opts for an all blue ethnic look as she steps out for a dubbing session.

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. While the film's trailer has created a massive buzz on social media, Sara's solo song from the film has also dropped. The actress was recently seen at the film's song launch and even performed at the event.

On Friday, Sara was snapped outside a dubbing studio. For the work day, the actress wore an ethnic blue outfit and a white and pink mask. Sara looked picture perfect. While the actress looked hesitant to take off her mask and pose for the camera, she obliged for the paparazzi. We wonder which project was Sara dubbing for.

Meanwhile, Sara's blue ethnic look was a total winner as it looked comfortable and a breezy outfit. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos below:

In a recent interview, Sara revealed what was her condition to get married. Speaking to the Times of India, the actress opened up on her marriage idea and said that her dream man has to move in and live with her mom.

