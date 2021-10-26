PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan opts for a breezy white and blue ethnic look for a busy day of meetings.

Trust Sara Ali Khan to ace Indian as well as ethnic wear and the actress will never disappoint. On Tuesday, she did just that as Sara was snapped arriving at Maddock office for a busy day of meetings. For the day, Sara opted for a comfortable outfit which included a breezy white and blue ethnic look.

As usual, Sara stepped out of the car and obliged the paparazzi as she posed for the cameras. The actress wore a printed white and blue ethnic outfit and completed the look with a dupatta. Not just that, Sara accessorised her look with simple jewellery as she donned jhumka, orange bangles, a ring and embellished juttis.

Sara also carried a large tote bag to keep things handy. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos below:

The actress was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, she was slated to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the mega project ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, however, the project has been shelved currently but not permanently.

