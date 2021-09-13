PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan opts for a desi OOTD post pilates for a meeting; Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh after gymming

Monday has begun for Btown stars on an active note as many were snapped heading to workout at their gyms and yoga centres in the city. Speaking of this, popular stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also seen making their way out after a workout session on Monday. Both Janhvi and Sara are known to be fitness lovers and often, are spotted heading to workout in the city. At times, they opt for pilates and other times, hit the gym. However, in all of it, Janhvi and Sara keep up with their fitness routine. And today, too, both were papped post workout.

The paparazzi caught up with Sara at two places on Monday afternoon. The Love Aaj Kal star was snapped, at first, post her Pilates session. She waved to the paps from a distance as she posed for them. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a white kurta and palazzo with a matching dupatta. With it, she left her wet hair open and smiled for the paps. Later, she headed to Maddock Films office for a meeting. There too, she posed for paps but this time with her vibrant mask on.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside her gym. At first, Janhvi was seen coming out of her gym in a yellow top and black shorts to take something from her car. Later, after her workout, Janhvi looked fresh post gymming in an all white look. She added a bag to complete her athleisure look post her workout session.

Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor before and after her workout session today pic.twitter.com/wO2zGkFXOE — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. She also has a Hindi remake of Helen and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan dazzles in an orange and pink bikini as she soaks in the Maldivian sun