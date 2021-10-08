PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan opts for a pastel green ethnic outfit as she exits her Pilates class.

Sara Ali Khan is a lover of all things ethnic and there are no tow ways about it. As much as the young actress loves her floral prints and crop tops, she equally loves her delicate ethnic outfits. On Friday, Sara was snapped exiting her Pilates class. However, the actress' unusual choice of outfit left us a bit confused.

Instead of her usual athleisure and workout outfits, Sara Ali Khan was snapped donning a pastel green ethnic look. With flared pants, layered sleeves and breezy dupatta, Sara looked like a breath of fresh air. The actress waved out to the paparazzi from afar and posed for the cameras before heading inside her car.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos below:

