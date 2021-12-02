PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan in a pink sharara trying to save her dress from Mumbai rain is all of us

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most favourite actresses of the paps to capture in their lenses. They never leave a chance to click her when the diva steps out of her house. We all know what a fitness freak the actress is and she is often spotted outside a pilates studio or gym in the city. Also, the fact that Sara loves to dress up in Indian attire is known to all. Well, paps captured the Kedarnath actress today stepping out of the gym, wearing a pink sharara and trying to save her dress from getting wet in the rain.

In the pictures we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a baby pink coloured sharara set with golden borders. She wore matching mojdi’s and a mask. The actress left her hair open and wore blue bangles. She indeed looked stunning in this outfit. In some pictures, we can see Sara holding her salwar with both her hands as she was avoiding her dress to get wet because of the rain. Amidst all that chaos too, she made sure to wave at the paps.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan is grabbing all the limelight ever since her film Atrangi Re’s trailer was released. In the film, she is starring alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Her song Chaka Chak that released a few days back is being praised by everyone. Apart from that, Sara will also be seen in a film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

