PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan pulls off a super chic look as she steps out for work & we can't stop staring

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan pulls off a super chic in her latest pictures which she has posted on Instagram. Check them out.
Mumbai
If there is one newbie of B – town who has been making the most number of headlines ever since her debut movie, it is definitely Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actress has been able to acquire a huge fan following, courtesy her beautiful looks and brilliant acting prowess. Moreover, Sara also catches a lot of attention owing to her unique fashion statements. Be it traditional wear or a western outfit, the Simmba actress surely knows how to pull off her appearances.

Sara Ali Khan is frequently active on social media too and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks super stylish. Sara is seen wearing a black knot front shirt which she teams up with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. The Coolie No. 1 actress looks pretty as she lets her wavy hair down. She also carries a black and white hand bag along with her.

Check out the latest pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some people are black and white... Then there’s Zoe #WorkingWomen #WorkingWeekend #bts #LoveAajKal

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (saraalikhan95) on

On the professional front, Sara will be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in the much talked – about movie Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The actress who is just two films old, will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan.

