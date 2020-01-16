PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan rocks her no makeup look with a cool and comfy attire as she gets snapped in the city

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in the city post her pilates session. The actress was donning a white crop top with 'Empower Women' written on it.

Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in the industry as after making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite , and as we speak, she is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. But such is her fan following that whenever she is papped out and about the city, Sara Ali Khan is always surrounded by fans asking for selfies, and the young actress never disappoints and always poses for photos.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in the city post her pilates session. The actress was donning a white crop top with 'Empower Women' written on it and a tomato shade mini gym shorts. Sara had tied her hair and was donning matching earrings. The actress paired her look with her smile and white sandals. She was carrying a silver colour handbag with her. After she exited her pilates session the actress posed for the paps and flashed her million-dollar smile. Sara looked flawless and pretty in her gym attire.

(Also Read: Love Aaj Kal FIRST Poster: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan are lost in love & announce the trailer release date)

On the work front, Sara recently shared the poster of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . Besides this, she will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with , which is also the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More