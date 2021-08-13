PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted in cool athleisure outside her pilates session post her birthday celebration

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on August 12, i.e yesterday. Wishes from all corners were seen pouring in for the pretty actress. She was also seen outside her father’s residence and posed for shutterbugs. The social media handle of the actress was filled with lovely wishes. Well, it's an open secret that she is a fitness freak and never misses her exercise routine. And today also, it was no different as the Kedarnath actress was spotted outside her pilates session.

Clad in charcoal colour shorts and top, the actress was seen making her way out when she got clicked. Sara kept wearing her black mask and warmly welcomed the shutterbugs. She even posed for them when entering the car. Sara makes it a point to pose for the camera and always with folded hands welcomes the media. The birthday celebration pictures were not shared by the gorgeous actress on social media but we believe it must be rocking.

On the work front, the actress has films lined up in her kitty. One of the films is Atrangi Re who’s shooting has been completed. It also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Actress Janhvi Kapoor had shared an unseen photo with Sara on her birthday. The Roohi actress wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for!."

