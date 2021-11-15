PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted in a cool athleisure & personalised 'SAK' mask after Pilates session

Celebrities are very conscious of their fitness. Often many celebrities are spotted outside the gym in cool athleisure. Sara Ali Khan is one of them who takes her fitness session seriously. She always gets clicked out gym in cool athleisure. She is fond of pilates and even on vacation, she does it. A couple of months back when she was in Maldives the actress had shared a video of doing pilates with Janhvi Kapoor. Today, she was clicked outside the gym.