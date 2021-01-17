PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted at dubbing studio; Ibrahim plays football with Aparshakti Khurana
Sara has signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush titled 'Atrangi Re'. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana were spotted enjoying Sunday playing football.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following and has won millions of hearts from her acting ability. Recently, her film Coolie No 1 was released but the film did not perform well at the box office. Today, Sara is spotted at dubbing session in a vibrant casual look. She is seen wearing purple track pants paired with a black crop top and jacket. Sara has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is titled 'Atrangi Re'. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana were seen playing football together. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is not an actor, has a huge fan following on social media. Check out their latest photos here
