PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted at Versova jetty in ethnic wear; Poses for the shutterbugs

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:00 PM IST  |  19.6K
   
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted at Versova jetty in ethnic wear; Poses for the shutterbugs
Actors Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re trailer have been released and the audience seems to have loved it. Fans were showering praises for Sara in the film. Her performance in the trailer is looking impressive. The trailer was trending and even, many celebrities also praised it. Sara was spotted today in the city in a jetty. She was looking very beautiful in simple yet elegant ethnic wear. The actress also posed for the cameras and even waved at them. 

The Kedarnath actress was wearing a blue colour kurta which she paired with white pants. Sara applied minimalistic makeup and left her hair as usual open. The actress was seen sitting in a jetty at Versova when she poses for the shutterbugs. She was all smiles for them. Well, during the pictures Sara removed her mask but soon after she wore it adhering to COVID 19 protocols issued by the government. To complete the look, she was seen wearing simple flat footwear.  

Sara was recently seen at the trailer launch of Atrangi Re. She wore white colour ethnic wear and was looking beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures here:

sara-pics
sara-pics
 
 
sara-pics
 
sara-pics
 
sara-pics
 
sara-pics
 

The film stars Sara as Rinku. As per reports, she has a double role in the film. Sara had shared three character posters featuring her, Dhanush and Akshay. The film has skipped theatrical release and is now headed for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. Apart from this, the actress has not announced any new films. Well, reportedly she and Vicky Kaushal are coming together.

Credits: Viral Bhayani

