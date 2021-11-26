PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan spotted at Versova jetty in ethnic wear; Poses for the shutterbugs
The Kedarnath actress was wearing a blue colour kurta which she paired with white pants. Sara applied minimalistic makeup and left her hair as usual open. The actress was seen sitting in a jetty at Versova when she poses for the shutterbugs. She was all smiles for them. Well, during the pictures Sara removed her mask but soon after she wore it adhering to COVID 19 protocols issued by the government. To complete the look, she was seen wearing simple flat footwear.
Sara was recently seen at the trailer launch of Atrangi Re. She wore white colour ethnic wear and was looking beautiful.
Take a look at the pictures here:
The film stars Sara as Rinku. As per reports, she has a double role in the film. Sara had shared three character posters featuring her, Dhanush and Akshay. The film has skipped theatrical release and is now headed for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. Apart from this, the actress has not announced any new films. Well, reportedly she and Vicky Kaushal are coming together.
