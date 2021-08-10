PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose in gym wear; Tara Sutaria gets papped donning a comfy outfit

Sara Ali Khan is one of the busiest actresses working currently in Hindi films. The actress made her debut in the world of cinema with 2018 success Kedarnath. Her last release so far was Coolie No. 1 alongside , which debuted on an OTT platform. The actress has finished filming for Atrangi Re, which will be her next release. She is co-starring in the film with superstars Dhanush and . The venture is directed by Anand L.Rai known for entertainers like ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, ‘Ranjhanaa’ amongst others. Sara was recently photographed by the members of the paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan is often clicked by the shutterbugs coming out of her gym or pilate classes. Sara was recently papped wearing gym attire. She took the time out to pose for the photographers before getting inside her car. Many fans and followers of Sara on social media comment on her lovely fashion sense. Sara can be seen wearing colorful gym wear. The actress has signed on for a mega venture titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and will reportedly go on floors by September. The venture is directed by Aditya Dhar known for making ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’.

Tara Sutaria was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai outside a friend’s house. The actress who debuted with ‘Student of the Year 2’ was wearing comfy attire with sunglasses. Tara has several films in her kitty including Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tara will also be playing a pivotal role in ‘Ek Villain 2’ alongside and John Abraham.

Also Read| PIC: Sara Ali Khan kicks off Saturday night with ‘yummy dinner’ alongside Manish Malhotra and mother Amrita