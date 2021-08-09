PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose in her simple yet classy white outfit; Gets papped post pilates

One is unlikely to be unaware of Sara Ali Khan, who is a leading actress in the film industry. She is quite a fun-loving person and often updates her fans with her personal as well as professional life. On Monday, the paparazzi spotted Sara post a pilates session in Mumbai. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress, Sara Ali Khan, hardly ever misses her workout sessions. This afternoon, the cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actress was spotted. Sara was seen donning a simple white playsuit and no doubt, she clearly nailed her look. The actress had her face mask on at all times, as she cheerfully smiled for the camera. Carrying her water flask, she paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Weekend for the Kedarnath star went really well. Sara Ali Khan spent some quality time with her mother Amrita Singh. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek of her ‘yummy dinner’ alongside fashion maverick Manish Malhotra and mom Amrita. While sharing the picture, Sara said, “Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening”.

Take a look: