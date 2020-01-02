PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bikini as she gorges on floating breakfast by the pool on her Maldives vacay

Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying a vacay with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Today, Sara shared some stunning photos in a swimsuit as she relished a floating breakfast by the infinity pool. Check it out.

Vacations with loved ones are the perfect way to kick start a new year and it seems for Sara Ali Khan, it came in the form of a break from work. Sara has been sharing stunning photos from her Maldives getaway with brother on Instagram and fans can’t stop swooning over them. The Coolie No 1 star took some time off from shoot and decided to ring in the New Year 2020 with her brother in the Maldives.

On Thursday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared more stunning photos from her tropical getaway and we can’t stop staring. The diva can be seen clad in a bikini as she sat by the pool and overlooked the view of the blue seas. Sara can be seen gorging on floating breakfast as she enjoys the cool breeze and stunning view of the Maldivian blues. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she holds a cupcake in her hand.

Sara captioned the photos in her signature style, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last#floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday.” Meanwhile, fans of the Coolie No 1 star couldn’t stop themselves from loving the photos and left many sweet comments on them. A day back, Sara and Ibrahim enjoyed the view as they welcomed 2020 by diving into the pool.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently snapped at a dubbing studio with Kartik Aaryan as they geared up for their upcoming film, Aaj Kal. Starring Sara, Kartik and Randeep Hooda, Aaj Kal is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred and . Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and slated to release on May 1, 2020.

